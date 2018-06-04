Perogies, pyrizhky grilling up quickly at new Alycia's location

It may be a new location, but one thing remains the same about Alycia's — the perogies are being eaten as fast as they can make 'em.

New owner Colleen Swifte says her staff spend two days making, by hand, thousands of perogies in hopes they'll last through the week.

"We were closed on Monday and Tuesday and we produced about 200 dozen in those two days," she told the CBC. "And we're hoping that will get us through the week."

Customers get a morning head start on the lunch rush at Alycia's Restaurant. The new location has more seating than the old North End restaurant. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

The small but mighty Winnipeg restaurant, which first opened in the '70s on MacGregor Street in the North End, grew into an iconic must-try for Winnipeggers and visitors alike over the years.

While the restaurant only seated a few people, it did a brisk business, including catering, and attracted celebrities like John Candy, who would visit whenever he was in Winnipeg.

The restaurant closed in 2011 after founder Marion Staff passed away. However, it was reopened several years later, north of Gimli, Man., by Swifte's son-in-law, who is Staff's grandson.

CBC Archives 1994: John Candy's love for Alycia's perogies 2:16

After a year near Gimli, Swifte took over the business and moved it back to Winnipeg when she saw a restaurant space was up for lease in the Exchange District's Royal Albert Arms.

"Most of our traffic was coming out of Winnipeg anyway," said Swifte. "I thought people are willing to drive this far and put that much time into coming out and having Alycia's food, Alycia's should really be back in Winnipeg."

The Royal Albert Arms is a century-old Winnipeg landmark that was closed for years but is under new ownership.

"I just thought, what a great fit that would be to bring Alycia's back into this place that was also such a well-known Winnipeg spot," Swifte said.

Meagan Wiebe waits for her lunch at Alycia's Restaurant. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

Customers eating lunch at the new spot agreed.

"I was walking by and I saw the open sign and I got very excited, because I love Alycia's and I love the space," said Meagan Wiebe. "There's a lot of good memories of being there with family."

Kristine Sacher said she was glad to see the restaurant back in the city.

"It belongs in Winnipeg. Gimli was too far."

Everything tasted the same as Sacher remembered, she said.

Perogies and holopchi are on the menu at Alycia's Restaurant. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

"The perogies are delicious. They're very good. They're cooked well. All the toppings are very generous. Everything is great."

With the exception of the pyrizhky, all the recipes are the original ones, said Swifte.

"That was the one recipe that [we] couldn't find or didn't have from the original Alycia's," she said.

But it turned out Chef Ken Wolfe had a family pyrizhky recipe, Swifte said.

"My grandmother's recipe is in Alycia's!" said Wolfe.

Alycia's Restaurant is now located in the Royal Albert Arms in Winnipeg's Exchange District. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

Alycia's is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and everyone has been welcoming, said Swifte.

"I love the Exchange District. It's just an up-and-coming place and the Exchange BIZ themselves, they were just here for supper last night," she said.

"We've had people walk in the door, 'I own such-and-such a business and I want to welcome you here,' and I thought that was so nice. It really makes you get that small-town atmosphere."