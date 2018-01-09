A 73-year-old man died after a crash Monday evening between a semi-trailer truck and a car on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

RCMP confirmed the fatality Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the Perimeter at Oakland Road, near Oak Bluff.

The semi was coming off Oakland and attempting to turn north onto the Perimeter Highway, RCMP said. It drove across the southbound lane and waited for traffic to clear in the northbound lane.

While waiting there, with the trailer blocking part of the southbound lanes, an SUV driven by the 73-year-old man slammed into it.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Witnesses told RCMP that just prior to the crash, a different SUV swerved around the semi-trailer to avoid hitting it, then kept going.

Police want to speak to the driver of that SUV or anyone else who might have witnessed the crash. RCMP can be contacted at 204-984-6913.

The southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed for almost four hours before reopening around 9:40 p.m.