A man is charged with first-degree murder and two others have been arrested as accessories to the killing of Jennifer Barrett, 42, whose body was found decomposing in a barrel behind a home in Winnipeg's Waverley Heights neighbourhood, police said Friday.

The Waverley Heights home where Barrett and the three accused lived was vacated sometime in November, police say. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Barrett died in August after she was assaulted for several days, police said. Her body was placed in a 170-litre drum along with chemicals to hasten the decomposition of her body, they said.

Perez Adaryll Cleveland, 43, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to her death. Jessica Elizabeth Reid, 34, and Holley Alyssa Sullivan, 28, are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

"They were directly involved in elements … either at the time or directly after the homicide," Winnipeg police public information officer Const. Rob Carver said about Reid and Sullivan.

Perez Adaryll Cleveland was arrested in December on 55 charges. He was arrested again Thursday for first-degree murder. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Barrett and the three accused lived together in a Waverley Heights home, police said.

Carver said the incident is "hugely traumatic" for the community and to protect the neighbours, he is not providing a street address.

Police believe the assault on Barrett lasted several days and it's unclear whether she was confined during that time.

The barrel containing her body was left in the home's backyard when the three accused moved out sometime in November.

It's unclear at this point what the relationship was between the three accused and the victim aside from the fact they shared a home.

Carver said "drug elements" are part of the investigation into Barrett's killing.

Cleveland was arrested while in custody at Headlingley Correctional Institution, where he was being held on other charges.

Cleveland was held in custody after he was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with 55 offences, including assault with a weapon, parole violations, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. A warrant for his arrest on those charges, related to crimes committed from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27, was issued on Sept. 29.