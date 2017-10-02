Several people were pepper-sprayed during Nuit Blanche celebrations in Old Market Square early Sunday morning.

Cara Lytwyn was standing beside The Cube stage near King Street around 12:30 a.m. when she felt her eyes starting to burn.

"It just hit us all quickly," Lytwyn said.

"We just felt all of our eyes started to burn, and we just ran across the street and it was a whole kind of crew of us running across the street at that point. I think everyone kind of figured out what was going on."

Lytwyn says she didn't see who sprayed the pepper spray.

When she went back across the street, she says she spoke to a security guard with red eyes who was comforting another person who appeared to have been sprayed.

The guard said they saw a man with a pink toque who started spraying "out of nowhere," Lytwyn said.

"It was super bizarre, because i don't know if the person was attacking someone specifically, or if they just started spraying, I don't know. It was really weird."

By Sunday afternoon, Lytwyn said her eyes felt better, although they continued to burn for some time afterward. Despite the incident, Lytwyn said she felt safe during Nuit Blanche and she plans to attend next year.

A spokesperson for security at Nuit Blanche said organizers are aware of the incident and one person was taken away by ambulance.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson also said they are aware of the incident, but they don't have any suspects and have made no arrests.