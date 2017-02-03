Children as young as kindergarten students will learn how to "sheep, shepherd, wolf" in case an armed intruder enters their school.

The procedure is explained in a book called I'm Not Scared … I'm Prepared!, which will be read to students in the Pembina Trails School Division this month.

The book, by the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training Institute, explains to students they are the sheep, their teacher is the shepherd and a dangerous person is the wolf. It tells students when given a cue, they need to stop, listen and look to the teacher for directions.

ALICE stands for 'alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate.' The 'counter' step encourages children to find an object that is easy to throw at an armed intruder. (CBC)

The book then informs students to hide in a space that gives them enough room to jump up if they have to. It also tells them to find an object that's easy to throw.

It also explains that if the "wolf" gets into the classroom, the students are to throw the object at the intruder and run out of the room. The next step is to leave the school, running in a zigzag pattern and meeting at a pre-determined safe place.

Superintendent Ted Fransen said in a statement that Pembina Trails adopted the procedure to keep students and staff as safe as possible. All of the division's administration and teachers have been trained in ALICE procedures.

A letter sent to parents at École Crane explains that over the next couple of months, students will practice the lockdown drill, including barricading the door to a classroom. The letter explains it's unlikely a school will ever need to use the procedure but says it's better to be prepared.

The 'evacuate' step of the ALICE procedure instructs children to run in a zig-zag pattern to exit their school. (CBC)

The Winnipeg Police Service endorses ALICE and provides training for the concept.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society has previously stated it doesn't like the concept. President Norm Gould said in a statement that new safety protocols, wherever they come from, need to make sense for Manitoba schools.

"Let's keep in mind that ALICE is being imported from a U.S. environment with different approaches and protocols than we have here," Gould wrote.

The Manitoba School Boards Association says divisions within the province create their own safety protocols. Executive director Josh Watt says because teaching staff transfer to different divisions, the board would like to see improvements to achieving a uniform set of rules to increase safety.

"We certainly encourage the province to conduct a review with an eye to achieve that harmonization between protocols," Watt said.