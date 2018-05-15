Pembina Highway closed at University Crescent after semi loses load of concrete slabs
Northbound Pembina Highway was closed at University Crescent Tuesday afternoon in Winnipeg after an accident involving a semi-trailer truck, the city says.
City of Winnipeg crews close down northbound Pembina; southbound lanes remain open
Northbound Pembina Highway was closed at University Crescent Tuesday afternoon after a semi-trailer truck dropped a load of concrete blocks on the highway, Winnipeg police say.
Police said the semi was carrying concrete blocks, weighing more than 450 kilograms each, some of which fell onto the road shortly after 1 p.m. CT.
No one was hurt, but police say cranes will be needed to pick the blocks up.
Southbound lanes on Pembina remained opened while northbound traffic was diverted onto Thatcher Drive.
The cause of the accident has not been released.
