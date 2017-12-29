A lot of Winnipeg drivers are going to have to find a detour to get around a section of Pembina Highway this weekend.

Both the northbbound and southbound lanes of the busy highway between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Crews will be working around the clock to install bridge girders for the Southwest Rapid Transitway project.

Transit and emergency vehicles will be allowed through during the closure and pedestrians can use the east sidewalk through the underpass.

Alternate routes for drivers include Osborne Street, Waverley Street and Kenaston Boulevard.