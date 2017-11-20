RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 55-year-old man in Peguis First Nation on the weekend.

Police received a report that the man was missing around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The man was found deceased in a home in the community.

Police have not released any details about how the man died, or if they have any suspects.

Chief Glenn Hudson posted a message on Facebook Sunday evening in which he indicated that police have identified a "person of interest," but as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday no one had been charged.

"They consider no other threat to our community as the investigation is on going," he wrote in the post.

Peguis First Nation is about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg.