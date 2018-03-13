A 22-year-old man turned himself over to RCMP after a six-hour-long standoff with Mounties posted outside a home on Peguis First Nation on the weekend.

RCMP from the Peguis and Fisher Branch detachments responded to the home in the community, 184 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Saturday after reports a man was seen loading a gun inside a home while his wife was nearby. She managed to get out but wasn't able to take her son.

Mounties established a perimeter outside the home at about 12:30 p.m. but were unable to make contact with the man until about 6 p.m. That's when the man walked out of the building unarmed and was arrested.

RCMP found the boy, who was uninjured, and two firearms inside.

No one was injured and RCMP say the man did not pose a threat to public safety during the standoff.

The man from Peguis First Nation was charged with firearm and Criminal Code offences.

He was originally taken into custody but transferred to Winnipeg for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday. He has since been released to live in Peguis with court conditions imposed until April 10.

The investigation continues.

More from CBC Manitoba: