Peggo card users are experiencing delays recharging their transit cards at some stores, Winnipeg Transit says.

The electronic fare cards are sold at 7-Elevens and Shoppers Drug Marts along with 18 other stores in neighbourhoods where those franchises don't exist.

Winnipeg Transit said in a news release it appreciates riders' patience and apologizes for the inconvenience. The city did not say which stores are experiencing the greatest backlog.

Peggo experiencing temporary system delays. Riders encouraged to purchase products online to avoid delays: https://t.co/vR6XWzgQag — @cityofwinnipeg

The delays are due to high end-of-the-month demand, the city said, such as riders wishing to purchase February bus passes.

Riders can always avoid the lineups by logging into the city's website and adding fares online, the city said. Although it may take up to 48 hours for money to appear on the cards if they are recharged online whereas when riders go into stores, the money appears on cards immediately.

Transit riders can also recharge their Peggo cards by calling 311 or at transit customer service centres.