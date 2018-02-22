The Winnipeg brewery and restaurant Peg Beer has closed its doors until further notice.

Owner Nicole Barry announced the closure in a brief post on Facebook on Thursday. She did not provide explanation.

"We are currently closed. Once we are able to provide further info, we will. Thank you for your support and understanding," the post said.

Peg Beer has been closed since Tuesday, Barry said.

The business opened on Pacific Avenue in the Exchange in April 2016 and began brewing craft beer in September 2016.

A description of the business on an undated Manitoba government article said Peg Beer employs three full-time employees in the brewery and more than 30 full- and part-time positions in its restaurant.

Peg Beer received funding from Growing Forward 2, a $3-billion fund paid for by municipal, provincial and federal governments, to help purchase equipment used to brew beer.