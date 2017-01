A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a transit bus near Winnipeg's Red River College campus on King Edward Street.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Tuesday about a female lying on King Edward near Skinner Road.

There is no information on the age of the female, who is listed in unstable condition.

Traffic is backed a long way in the southbound lanes of King Edward, which is closed between Logan and Notre Dame avenues.