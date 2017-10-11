Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is probing a second case where an off-duty police officer hit a pedestrian.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday morning that a man had been taken to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition with undetermined injuries after a crash around 9:20 a.m. CT at the intersection Portage Avenue near Langside Street. At that time, they did not say a police officer had been involved.

When the victim's health began to deteriorate later the same day, Winnipeg police closed the eastbound lanes near the scene so investigators could perform accident reconstruction. The Independent Investigation Unit said Wednesday that Winnipeg traffic police conducted further examination of the scene and assisted IIU investigators in their probe.

On Wednesday, the IIU, which investigates serious cases involving police, announced they had taken over the case, that a police officer had been involved, and the 46-year-old victim's condition had worsened.

The IIU said the man had been walking between cars across Portage Avenue when he was hit by the officer's personal vehicle.

No charges have been laid.

The Independent Investigation Unit asks witnesses or other individuals with information about the collision or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

The crash happened more than 10 hours before a separate collision, in which Cody Severight was hit by a vehicle and killed on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue. An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of a crime in that case.

More to come.

