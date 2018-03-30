Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Marion Street

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash in St. Boniface Thursday evening.

Condition of pedestrian unknown at this time, say police

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. (David Gaudet/CBC)

The accident happened at around 9 p.m. at the corner of Marion Street and Traverse Avenue and appeared to involve two white trucks. 

Winnipeg police confirmed one person was in hospital but could not give any other details, including the age and condition of the person. They did confirm the person taken to hospital was a pedestrian. It appears there were no other major injuries.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday evening. (David Gaudet/CBC)

