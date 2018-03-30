Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Marion Street

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash in St. Boniface Thursday evening.

The accident happened at around 9 p.m. at the corner of Marion Street and Traverse Avenue and appeared to involve two white trucks.

Winnipeg police confirmed one person was in hospital but could not give any other details, including the age and condition of the person. They did confirm the person taken to hospital was a pedestrian. It appears there were no other major injuries.