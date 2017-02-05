A Winnipeg woman was told she saved a man's life Saturday morning, by honking her horn to let a pedestrian know he was about to be hit by a truck.

Debi Huska was driving down Main Street around 9:40 a.m. when she says she noticed a vehicle driving erratically, going in between the curb lane and middle lane.

She was planning to turn right onto Leila Avenue and could see a car parked just before the corner. But she watched in horror as the other vehicle, a truck, stayed in the curb lane.

"After a few seconds, I realized he wasn't slowing down to pull out of the lane to avoid the parked car," she said. "I think at this point I noticed a man that was standing behind the parked car."

Huska laid on her horn. "If I had a foghorn, I would have been sounding that," she said.

'All I saw was the man go flying'

It happened so fast, she didn't know what happened.

"When [the truck] hit the car, all I saw was the man go flying," she said. "So I assumed he was hit."

She pulled over, told her kids — aged seven and 11 — to sit tight in the backseat, and called 911.

"He was kind of in shock, and I couldn't tell if he was hurt, because he had a winter jacket on."

"He hadn't actually been hit," she said. "But he had heard a horn blaring and he turned around to see what the commotion was, and saw the truck coming toward him."

"So he just jumped out of the way and went flying onto the pavement."

Except for a few scratches, he was basically OK, she said.

'I hope he's home safe'

Huska went up to wish him good luck and held his hand. "At that point he just sort of broke down and started crying," she said.

"And I started crying a little bit later too, when I was giving my statement to the female police officer in the back of her cruiser … she told me that I saved his life."

"It was pretty humbling to hear that," she said. "So I hope he's home safe tonight with his family."

Huska said her experience as a nurse helped her to react so quickly in the moment.

"I really wanted to get someone's attention. And it worked, I'm glad it did. Because looking at the damage at the back of his car and the front of the truck, he would have been squished, it would have been messy."

They eventually made it to her son's hockey game, albeit "fabulously late," she said.

CBC has requested comment from police about the accident.