Winnipeg police say a man was hit by a car while crossing the road at a crosswalk on Pembina Highway Saturday evening.

It happened at around 6:00 p.m. near Adamar Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a southbound car while he was walking at the crosswalk.

The traffic division is investigating.

