A crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has shut down part of Main Street in Winnipeg.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection with Bannatyne Avenue, in the Exchange District.
Emergency crews are at the intersection but there is no information available about the condition of the pedestrian.
The southbound lanes of Main are choked with traffic that is almost at a standstill.
