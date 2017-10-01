A man died early this morning after a vehicle hit him as he was walking on a highway in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 8 just north of Provincial Road 67.

RCMP say a 22-year-old man wearing dark clothing was walking north when a northbound vehicle hit him.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The 47 year-old man driving the car was from Teulon. He was not impaired and speed was not a factor, RCMP said.

A 44-year-old woman and the couple's three-year-old daughter, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges were laid.

The crash closed Highway 8 for several hours but it has since re-opened.

