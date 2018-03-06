A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the weekend in The Pas, Man.

The 21-year-old man was hit March 3 around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 283, about three kilometres west of The Pas, RCMP said.

Officers did CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been laid against the 68-year-old woman who was driving the car. She remained at the scene and has fully co-operated with investigators, police said.

RCMP say it is unclear whether the pedestrian was intoxicated but alcohol was not a factor on the part of the driver.

The investigation continues.