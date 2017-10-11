A large stretch of Winnipeg's Main Street is lined with evidence markers and remains closed to traffic as police continue to examine the scene of a crash that left a 23-year-old man dead and an off-duty officer under arrest.

The northbound lanes are blocked from Higgins Avenue to Jarvis Avenue but the focus of the investigation is in front of the Sutherland Hotel, which is surrounded by yellow police tape.

Police evidence tags line the northbound lanes of Main Street. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday but police have said little about it, other than that an officer was arrested.

A police news conference to provide more details is expected Wednesday morning.

CBC News has learned Cody Severight is the victim. Relatives said he was a fun-loving young man who had a baby on the way.

Witnesses told CBC News the vehicle that hit Severight left the scene, but police have not called it a hit and run.

Cody Severight, 23, died Tuesday night after he was hit by a car. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

A shoe lies on Main Street, surrounded by evidence tags, at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

No charges have been laid yet and a police spokesperson had no information on where the off-duty officer was arrested — whether it was at the scene or elsewhere.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating the incident. The IIU looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Crash reconstruction team measuring area North of Higgins underpass where 23 year old man was hit and killed. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/5YvKtOsR4J — @CBCMeaghanK

