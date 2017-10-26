A woman hit by a car at Arlington Street and Sargent Avenue was taken to hospital in stable condition Thursday morning, Winnipeg police say.
A police spokesperson couldn't say if weather was a factor in the accident, or if any charges will be laid.
CBC News Posted: Oct 26, 2017 1:01 PM CT Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017 1:01 PM CT
