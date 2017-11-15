The Blue and Gold's offensive and defensive co-ordinators are both under contract to return next season, despite a disappointing playoff loss.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice had signed a contract extension during the current season, and that defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall also remains under contract for 2018 — but he didn't entirely rule out changes in either of those positions.

"I'm not there yet," O'Shea said about whether Hall should be replaced. "It's two years of giving up a lot of yards, but it's also two years of over 100 takeaways, and it's by far a year where we led the league in points off of takeaways."

Despite an offence that was consistently at the top of the league throughout the season, fans complained about the number of yards the Bombers gave up against their opponents, and O'Shea echoed their concern.

"We can't hide the fact we gave up a lot of yards and we have to minimize that to win a championship … but there are things that our defence does that are excellent," O'Shea said.

LaPolice's name has been thrown around to take up head coaching duties for other CFL teams, but O'Shea said he's banking on at least one more year with him.

"I know he's here for another year. It's 2018 that I'm worried about," said O'Shea. "I would like to think he's here for sure — that is what the extension indicated, that he wants to be here.

"Now, do things change as time goes on? Absolutely, but there is a process that has to be followed. His signing and his extension is a good indicator that he wants to be here," O'Shea said.

"That is a difficult question to answer," he said when asked if frustrated Bomber fans should believe that he and general Manager Kyle Walters are able to win a Grey Cup.

"I truly believe that we've got to show them. We've got to start winning at the end of the year in playoff games and get there. So I'm not trying to sell anybody on that. I do believe that when fans come to this park … they see a group of players on the field that are busting their ass to win games, and they're doing it for the right reasons."

Since the playoff loss to the Edmonton Eskimos, O'Shea has been meeting with his players and will continue to do so for the next day or two, he said.

"Kyle and I'll sit down and talk about [pending free agents] in the near future. I know there's already been a bunch of guys piling into his office saying they want to be back."