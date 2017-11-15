Patrik Laine surprises minor hockey team

Air Date: Nov 15, 2017 6:30 PM CT

Patrik Laine surprises minor hockey team1:36

Winnipeg Jets star Patrik Laine surprised the Winnipeg Triple A Sharks minor hockey club with a visit and brand-new sticks for every player.

