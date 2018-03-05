The Winnipeg Jets' sophomore sensation Patrik Laine is on a tear, lighting up opposition goalies at a rapid pace, and it's getting notice from the NHL.

The red-hot right-winger has been named the league's second star of the week after notching seven points (four goals and three assists) in three games, finishing with a plus-five rating.

Laine, 19, recorded two assists in the Jets' 6-5 loss to Nashville on Tuesday, then scored two goals, including the winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. He capped the week with another two-goal game, along with an assist, in the Jets' 3-2 win Sunday over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In his past eight games, Laine has scored 10 goals and six assists, bringing his season totals to 35 goals and 23 assists in 65 games.

Laine is just the third NHLer since 1993-94 to record multiple points at least seven times in a span of just eight team games.



He leads the NHL in power-play goals with 17 and is tied for third in the league in total goals.

Laine, who celebrates his 20th birthday on April 19, has scored 71 career goals. Only five players in NHL history have scored more goals as a teenager.

He joins Mark Scheifele (third star on Feb. 18), Connor Hellebuyck (first star on Jan. 2 and second star on Jan. 22), Blake Wheeler (first star on Dec. 4) and Nikolaj Ehlers (first star on Oct. 16) as members of the Jets who have earned NHL Three Stars of the Week honours this season.