You can exhale, Winnipeg Jets fans.

Patrik Laine should back on the ice in a week or two.

The Finnish superstar blocked a shot with his left ankle early in the second period of Tuesday's game against the L.A. Kings. He was helped to the dressing room without putting any weight on the foot.

Following the game, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters he wasn't too worried, saying "there's nothing sinister" about the injury.

But it wasn't until Thursday that Maurice confirmed Laine's ankle is not broken, just bruised. With the team comfortably in playoff position, the Jets don't need to rush him back into the lineup.

"We want him to be able to skate and we want him to be able to play, and in the situation that we're in we don't want him hobbling around the ice," Maurice said.

"We want him to be able to move comfortably so we'll take as much time as we need. I just can't give you the day [for his return]."

The injury halted Laine's 15-game points streak (18 goals, eight assists), the longest active point streak in the NHL and a league record for a teenager.

Laine, who turns 20 on April 18, has 43 goals in 73 games this season, good for second place in the NHL in that category behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin (44).

Laine's 79 goals over the past two seasons puts him third-most in NHL history for a teenager. Former Jet Dale Hawerchuk (85) sits second and former L.A. King Jimmy Carson is first (92).

The Jets play host to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.