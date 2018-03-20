The Winnipeg Jets' star forward Patrik Laine limped off the ice and didn't return after taking a puck to the lower body during a home game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

Laine blocked a shot from the Kings' Alec Martinez early in the second period but suffered an injury as a result. He was helped to the dressing room hobbling on one foot.

The Winnipeg Jets tweeted a message confirming Laine wouldn't be returning to the game.

At a post-game news conference, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Laine's injury wasn't serious and he expected him to make a quick recovery.

"It's a concussion," Maurice joked when asked where exactly Laine had taken the hit. "We've already had him looked a couple different ways and there's nothing sinister."

Patrik Laine will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower body injury. — @WpgJetsPR

The Winnipeg Jets' star forward Patrik Laine limped off the ice and didn't return after taking a puck to the lower body during a home game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

Laine had been on a scoring streak, with two goals in Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars.

That performance tied him at 43 goals with Alex Ovechkin as the top NHL goal scorer.

In leaving the game, Laine ended his 15-game point streak, the league record for the longest point streak by a teenager.