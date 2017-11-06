First, they came for your cigarettes. Now they want to turn down your tunes, at least late at night.

City of Winnipeg bylaw experts are studying the idea of cutting off recorded music at licensed patios after 11 p.m. on weekdays and after midnight on weekends.

City council's protection and community services committee voted unanimously on Monday to give city staff four months to consider the pros and cons of turning down the volume on patios.

Loud, amplified music tends to bounce off buildings, said Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, who chairs the committee and also represents the Exchange District.

"People can enjoy patios into the wee hours of the night. What the issue here is that loud, amplified music plays [at] unreasonable hours," Pagtakhan said at city hall after the vote.

Three Exchange District residents appeared before the committee to speak in favour of some limits on patio clatter.

"When you're in a building and you're above where the noise is being created, that's where it's going to go," Penny McMillan told the committee.

​Right now, licensed patios are subject to a patchwork of noise restrictions. Some are not allowed to have any recorded music at all.

In June, the same committee voted to ask city staff to study the possibility of a patio-smoking ban that could be enacted in 2018.

Winnipeg is the last larger city in Canada to permit smoking on business patios.