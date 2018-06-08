Skip to Main Content
Passenger killed in single-vehicle collision in Portage la Prairie
Passenger killed in single-vehicle collision in Portage la Prairie

A 19-year-old passenger in a pickup truck was killed in a fatal collision early Friday morning in Portage la Prairie, while the 18-year-old driver has been criminally charged in his death.

18-year-old charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation

Police responded to Island Park, 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg, shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday to find a pickup truck had struck a large tree.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. The male passenger, 19, was found dead. The driver, 18, faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

