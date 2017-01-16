The Red Cross is extending funding for two extra days to help more than 85 people pushed out of their homes by an apartment fire in The Pas.

"With so many residents left with no place to stay … it was determined more time was needed until longer-term accommodations could be established," said Shawn Feely, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for Manitoba and Nunavut.

"That is why the Red Cross will provide lodging in hotels for those who need it, for an additional two days."

One person was injured in a fire in The Pas on Friday. (Submitted)

The fire broke out on the third floor of the three-storey building just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

More than 100 people were forced to leave their suites and the only known injury was to one person who broke a pelvis after leaping from a third-floor balcony and falling seven metres to the ground.

The Red Cross immediately set up a personal disaster assistance team to help those displaced by the fire. Lodging, food and other incidentals have been provided to more than 85 people so far, the Red Cross stated in a news release on Monday.

With only mild water damage to the first two floors, some people could be back in their suites within a week or two, but others could be out much longer, a fire official said on Friday.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating what caused the blaze.

Anyone wishing to donate to help the Red Cross can do so through its website or by calling the toll-free number 1-800-418-1111.