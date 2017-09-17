You can call her 'Super Grandma,' but Linda Leblanc is just Nana to her grandchildren.

The 59-year-old Winnipeg grandmother of three decided to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday — and her own improving health — this year by trying to tackle all 150 activities outlined on the Participaction 150 Playlist.

She started in January and did numerous activities, she said, but then ran into a problem. How do you do team sports without a team?

"Initially I wasn't going to do 150 activities but I clicked an activity [on the Participaction website] by mistake and it was lacrosse," she said. "I didn't know how I could do that activity without help.

"So, I found children's lacrosse sticks, and I thought 'Well, great! The kids are going to have to help me do this.' So we played in our parking lot in our condo."

The kids were thrilled to play, she said. "They're up for anything. If I pull out any kind of activity they're going to help me out."

Since then, she has started incorporating activities into their outings and holidays, she said.

"It was in Easter, too, that I wanted to make treats for them, but I wanted to add an activity with those treats. So I filled up Frisbees with those Easter treats. So after Easter treats, we all went down to the green space in our condo and we all threw the Frisbee around."

Linda Leblanc tries cross-country skiing this past January. (Linda Leblanc/Facebook)

That day, they also did things like tag, skipping and hopscotch. And since then, Liam, 11, Hannah, nine, and Evelyn, eight, have helped her complete almost 50 activities, she said.

"We just keep going at the games and when we get tired we sit down and do something else."

Leblanc's goal is to do 10 activities a day, some the same, some different.

"I try to complete that every day, since January. That has given me stamina and energy to keep up with them."

The whole thing began when she was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure five years ago. Pledging to keep moving to keep her blood sugar under control, she was able to get off her blood pressure medication, but wanted to challenge herself further.

Plus, it's fun to constantly play with her grandkids, she added.

"This is something that even after this year, we're going to keep having fun. I have a whole trunk full of sports equipment right now."

She even faced a fear: being towed behind a boat on an inner tube.

"It is an activity they've done for a few years now, and I was too scared to do this," she said. "But it was on my list and I needed that point [for the website] so I went with my granddaughter and I had fun.

"Her comment was 'Grandma's freaking out here!' because I didn't want to go fast, I wanted to go slow, slow. But we did it."

Despite her goal, she knows she may not be able to complete all of the activities, as some of them, like downhill skiing, are too intense for her. But so far, she's completed 127 on the list.

"I hope to do a bowling party soon, because it's indoors and summer's winding down."

Anyone can participate, even if they have a disability holding them back, she added.

"If you go to the Participaction 150 Play List there's 150 activities there. They have adaptations for people who have handicaps and disabilities. You can play any game to your ability. You just have to go in there, figure it out and do it."