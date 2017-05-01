Drivers may have been able to get away with it for a while, but now the City of Winnipeg is taking aim at people who park in fire lanes, school zones and other designated spaces.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority on Monday launched "Be Aware. Park with Care," a campaign to highlight no-parking zones that are commonly ignored by drivers — and to warn them that a crackdown has begun, using photos to help catch scofflaws.

"Parking illegally around schools, in fire lanes and in designated parking spaces can cause serious safety concerns, traffic delays and inconvenience," said Coun. Cindy Gilroy, chair of the city's standing policy committee on innovation.

"I'm pleased to see the Winnipeg Parking Authority take the initiative to educate the public and emphasize that these spaces are saved for something more important than your convenience."

While it's tempting to pull into one of those zones for a quick run into a shopping mall, grocery store, community centre or other public venue, that decision could be an expensive one.

Offenders can face fines of up to $300.

Officers with the parking authority will use a vehicle equipped with automated licence plate recognition technology to take a photo of vehicles parked illegally. The officer will then print the tickets and photographs, review each one to ensure it is valid, and then mail out the ticket, a city spokesperson said.

"Illegally parked vehicles during school pickup and dropoffs create serious safety hazards for children and cause traffic delays," said Coun. Brian Mayes, the city's liaison for school boards and youth opportunity.

"I am thrilled the Winnipeg Parking Authority is launching this campaign and working with schools to address these concerns."