Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg reaches labour deal with paramedics after 15 months of talks

Winnipeg reaches labour deal with paramedics after 15 months of talks

The City of Winnipeg has reached a labour deal with its paramedics after 15 months of negotiations.​

Proposed 4-year contract would offer annual wage hikes of 2 per cent

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
The City of Winnipeg has reached a new labour deal with its paramedics. It still faces council approval. (Sara Calnek/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg has reached a labour deal with its paramedics after 15 months of negotiations.​

On Wednesday, city council's executive policy committee will consider a new collective bargaining unit with the Manitoba government and General Employees' Union Local 911, which represents 350 City of Winnipeg paramedics.

The union has been without a contract since Feb. 18, 2017 and started talking to the city about a new deal the following month. The tentative agreement would cover a four-year period from the expiration of the last contract until the end of February 2021, according to a report published Thursday.

Winnipeg's paramedics would receive annual pay increases of two per cent a year throughout the life of the deal, the report states. These pay hikes are close to projected rises in the consumer price index, a measure of inflation, the report states.

The deal would cost the city an additional $3.4 million throughout the life of the contract, the report states.

The deal arrives at a time when relations between MGEU 911 and the city remain sensitive. In March, fire-paramedic chief John Lane promised to improve relations with the paramedics serving under him after an arbitrator ruled he breached respectful workplace policies.

The city is also mulling a means of uploading paramedic services to provincial health authorities in the wake of concerns raised by Mayor Brian Bowman and council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James-Brooklands) about inadequate funding from the Pallister government. 

Pending EPC approval next week, the new labour deal also faces council approval later this month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us