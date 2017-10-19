A Winnipeg woman who has been missing for over a week is wanted on an outstanding warrant after her bail was revoked on October 10, the same day she was last seen in the South Pointe area of the city.

Pam Sandhu, 23, is facing charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense, voyeurism and sexual assault after a man claimed he was sexually assaulted, videotaped and then threatened with the footage at a spa where Sandhu worked last summer.

Sandhu was charged in June of 2016, along with her employer, Simple Mehta, the owner of Simi Magic Spa on St. Anne's Road.

Sandhu's bail was revoked last Tuesday, after her ex-partner removed the surety he placed for her bail, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

"I can no longer look after Pam Sandhu. She argues with me everyday," it said in the written application to remove the surety.

Sandhu's ex-partner said he is worried about Sandhu and hopes she will be found. The couple have a child together and he says he wants to help her.

He said they had recently broken up and he is worried about her.

Police say they received a call to check on Sandhu last Friday, after family overseas were unable to contact her.

Sandhu granted protection order

Sandhu was granted a protection order against her now ex-boyfriend's father in May of this year. She alleged he showed up at her home and threatened her.

"When I opened the door he started yelling at me and forcing me to open the garage and I refused, and he made a threat that my baby is gone," she wrote in the application for the order.

The application states that Sandhu's baby was placed in the care of her boyfriend's parents at the time, so the couple could work on their relationship.

Pam Sandhu got a protection order in May, after she alleged her partner's father threatened her. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Sandhu alleges her baby's grandfather verbally attacked her and threatened her.

"About the fact I am a woman, my criminal charges, calling the cops...telling them I am not home during my curfew when I am," she wrote.

"[He] threatened me and my partner if we are together he'll put baby for adoption," she wrote.

"I get mentally harassed, that upsets me and scares me that I am going to be harmed by them... they will always say you have nobody here and we have lived here, and you don't know who we are and we will come there and put to back to your place," Sandhu wrote in the protection order application.

Sandhu's ex applied to have order lifted

Sandhu's now ex partner also filed a protection order against his father at the same time, but applied to have the order removed last Tuesday, the same day he withdrew the surety for Sandhu's bail.

Sandhu's ex-partner alleged he was coerced into getting a protection order against his father because "of her own differences against my father," he wrote in the application to lift the order.

"All of these accusations are not true," he wrote in the court document.

The hearing to lift the protection order will take place in December.

Sandhu's ex-partner's father denied the allegations Sandhu made in the protection order.

Winnipeg Police Service couldn't provide any further details about the investigation into Sandhu's disappearance.

"Due to circumstances, there are many unknowns surrounding her whereabouts. Police are continuing to look for answers and requesting that anyone with information contact the missing persons unit," said a spokesperson for police.

Police said in a release earlier this week they are concerned about Sandhu's well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.