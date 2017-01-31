Brian Pallister says referring to the dispute over night hunting as "becoming a race war" was wrong.

"I regret the turn it's taken in terms of those comments but I don't regret raising the issue," said Pallister. "I think I used the wrong choice of words."

The Manitoba premier spoke Tuesday to reporters for the first time since returning from his vacation home in Costa Rica Monday.

The press conference took place at Winnipeg Grand Mosque, where the premier expressed his shock and sadness over Sunday's mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Pallister said his "race war" comments came out of conversations he had with rural Manitobans and concerns he had about violence erupting in response to night hunting.

"There's been nothing done and so people are frustrated and some are threatening vigilantism," he said.

The premier said he wants to bring people together to find solutions to night hunting. The issue has been ignored for too long, he said. Already two people have died in connection with night hunting and there have been many other close calls.

Premier offended by quote in Maclean's

At the Jan. 16 meeting in Virden where Pallister made the race war comment, he said people raised the potential of "taking action" against hunters who come onto their land. His words were intended to quell emotions and make sure "they didn't do that."

The province will be undertaking "co-operative strategies" with the Indigenous community to address night hunting, he said.

"It's critical that if you want to effect better outcomes you work together and not separately," he said.

The premier also flatly rejected making another controversial comment about night hunting to Maclean's reporter Nancy Macdonald.

Brian Pallister dismisses quotes attributed to him in Maclean's:

'You know those aren't my words if you know me'2:33

In an article published Thursday, Macdonald quoted Pallister as saying, "Young Indigenous men — a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records — are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night. It doesn't make sense."

Pallister's spokeswoman had previously denied the premier made the comment, but on Tuesday, he reiterated that denial.

"That statement was not my statement and when I read the statement I was immediately offended by it and I think people should be offended by that statement," he said. Macdonald did not make an audio recording of the conversation.

"I don't have anyway to prove what I said or didn't say," said Pallister. "I am telling you on my honour that those are not words I would ever say, nor did I say them then."