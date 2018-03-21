The Manitoba Metis Federation is accusing Manitoba's premier of using "race card tactics" over their multimillion-dollar agreement with Manitoba Hydro.

Manitoba Hydro's entire board, with the exception of a PC MLA, resigned Wednesday, citing a lack of meetings with Premier Brian Pallister.

But Pallister shot back, saying the real reason for the mass resignation was a $70-million deal the board made with the MMF to "smooth the process" over the Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line that the government would not agree to.

"Last year Premier Pallister played the "race card" against Indigenous hunters," said MMF president David Chartrand in a statement sent to media Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, he continues his divisive politics by trying to make the resignation of Manitoba Hydro's Board about a negotiated agreement with the Manitoba Metis Community."

Chartrand said the MMF and the Manitoba Hydro board reached an agreement that "respects Metis rights" and saved taxpayers millions by avoiding unnecessary litigation and delays over major Hydro projects.

"Now, the Premier Pallister will likely cost all Manitobans, including Manitoba Metis Citizens who pay hundreds of millions in taxes to the Province each year, triple that in project delays, litigation and damages. All Manitobans should question the path this Premier is taking us down."

The MMF, Manitoba Hydro and the provincial government signed an agreement in 2014 that set out processes to fix outstanding issues over Bipole III and the Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line between the three parties, said Chartrand.

Through the agreement, the MMF and Hydro managed to reach a payment agreement last July, he said.

Chartrand commended the board for their "principled stand."​

"The MMF will not allow the work the former Board to be lost through political interference or the new board breaching the former's commitments and agreements with us as an Indigenous people," said Chartrand.