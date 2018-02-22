A new harassment policy that focuses on a "no wrong door" approach will be announced by Manitoba's premier today, according to a senior government source.

The new policy, to be announced today by Brian Pallister at 11 a.m. CT, will increase options for political staff when reporting harassment and includes a plan to proactively disclose the disciplinary action it takes when complaints are received.

The source says this policy is in direct response to what government officials learned in wake of CBC's investigation into the conduct of former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers.

A CBC probe found that at least four former staffers made complaints after Struthers inappropriately touch or tickled them between 2010 and 2015. No formal investigation ever took place, although dozens of former staff members have said his conduct was an open secret at the legislatures.

'Shut up and suck it up'

Joëlle Saltel-Allard, Struthers's former press secretary, says she went to her direct supervisor with complaints he had touched her and told her sexually inappropriate stories during a two-hour car ride.

The complaint went up to the chief of staff and the end result was she "was basically to shut up and suck it up," Saltel-Allard said.

Part of the new "no wrong door" policy will give all staff, including political staff, the option to take their complaints to Fred Meier, the clerk of the executive council.

According to the source, this new approach means staffers will be able to choose who they report to, whether it be the clerk, the civil service commission or their direct supervisor. The aim is that no staffer will fear losing their job for making a complaint or allegation, the source said.

Struthers has since apologized "for any interactions I have had that have been inappropriate and that have caused any person to feel disrespected or uncomfortable." He was first elected in 1995 and was one of five ministers who resigned from cabinet in 2014 in a revolt against then premier Greg Selinger's leadership. He remained an MLA until 2016.

Pallister hinted that a new policy was forthcoming at a press conference last week. He promised the "culture of concealment" would end under his watch.

"We are cognizant that the culture of concealment that was in place for a very long time is not the way to go," he said. "If anyone wants to work in the civil service, or as political staff, they deserve to be heard.… They can trust they will be dealt with."

Premier Brian Pallister on accountability1:05

Government will disclose complaints

According to the source, the government will report annually all harassment complaints it receives, the nature of the complaint, whether an investigation took place and what disciplinary action was taken. This will include political staff and civil servants.

It will also hire an external expert to review current policies and processes and make recommendations to identify gaps.

This will be done on top of the review currently underway by Manitoba's speaker on the legislature's harassment policy.

In a rare appearance before media, Meier, the province's highest-ranking civil servant, will be on hand at the announcement to answer questions.