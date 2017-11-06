Manitoba's premier has slammed the federal Liberals for a link to the massive Paradise Papers tax haven leak.

During question period on Monday, Brian Pallister was asked about the province's carbon tax plan when he turned his answer to the Paradise Papers, a leak of millions of records from offshore law firm Appleby and the corporate registries of 19 tax havens.

"Let's talk about two-tier ... let's talk about a federal party, a federal political organization, a federal government that talks all the time about standing up for middle-income Canadians and then gets its fundraising advice from the Cayman Islands," he said.

Roughly 3,300 Canadian companies, trusts, foundations and individuals appear in the leaked Paradise Papers, revealed Sunday by CBC/Radio-Canada and the Toronto Star, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The 24-year paper trail of confidential memos and private records includes two prominent families with Liberal Party ties.

One is philanthropist and financier Stephen Bronfman, a close Trudeau family friend who was also revenue chair of the Liberal Party.

The investigation into the leak showed Bronfman and his Montreal-based investment company, Claridge Inc., were key players linked to a $60-million US offshore trust in the Cayman Islands and how Bronfman's longtime law firm helped mount a lobbying campaign in Ottawa that fought legislation designed to crack down on offshore trusts.

In a statement Monday, Bronfman said he's never funded nor used offshore trusts, and his "Canadian trusts have paid all taxes on all their income to the Canadian government."

The investigation linked to an offshore entity in the Cayman Islands called the Kolber Trust, which was set up in 1991 by Leo Kolber, who at the time was Claridge chairman and also a Liberal senator.

In 2015, the Liberals campaigned on a platform focused on the middle class and a promise to tax the rich.

Pallister referred to his time as the federal Conservative critic for national revenue from 2004 to 2007. He said he focused on the issue of tax havens and the use of off-shore manipulation of accounts — real or imaginary — by some major Canadian families and corporations.

"The real danger with this is it creates disrespect for the tax system," Pallister told reporters following question period.

He pointed to discussions he had with senior officials at Canada Revenue Agency when he was the critic, where they expressed how difficult it was to keep staff. When staff start to figure out the transactional processes that are used to escape tax obligations by major companies, they can be offered jobs with some of the companies, Pallister said of his conversations with CRA officials.

"I am concerned that these companies should be paying their fair share," Pallister said.

As more information about the Paradise Papers comes out, Pallister said if Manitoba names become involved in illegitimate tax schemes, he would "like to see the federal government go after them."

John Power, a spokesperson for the minister of national revenue, told CBC News on Sunday "the CRA is reviewing links to Canadian entities and will take appropriate action."