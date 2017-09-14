Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's negotiating with consulting firm KPMG to have a long-awaited performance audit released to the public.

Pallister told reporters Thursday it was his fault the fiscal performance audit hasn't been released. "Entirely my fault," he said.

Issued in May, 2016, the RFP for the report states that all information, data, research, reports and other material produced by the consultant "shall be the exclusive property of Manitoba."

KPMG was awarded the contract and was paid $740,000 for the report.

Last spring, Pallister promised 97 per cent of the results in the audit would be made public, minus the names of civil servants who had been canvassed for their opinions. But the report still remains under wraps.

Today Pallister said KPMG had been under the impression the report's contents would be protected by cabinet confidence, which keeps information secret outside of the government cabinet, but is now negotiating with them so the report can be released.