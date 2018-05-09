Death of Oxford House man a homicide, RCMP says

A woman from Oxford House First Nation is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man police say was known to her.

On Tuesday at about 7:20 a.m., Oxford House RCMP were told a man was taken to a nursing station due to injuries from an assault with a weapon. The 30-year-old man later died.

Police arrested Margaret Chubb, 30, with second-degree murder. She was taken into custody and is set to appear in Thompson provincial court Thursday.

The accused and victim were residents of the same community.

Oxford House RCMP and the RCMP Major Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.