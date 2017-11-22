Three teens are facing a series of charges including attempted murder in connection with a house fire last month in Oxford House First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Just before midnight on Nov. 16, Oxford House RCMP received a call about a fire at a residence on the northern First Nation, also known as Bunibonibee Cree Nation. The residence, which was engulfed in flames when officers arrived, was completely destroyed.

Five youths — three males and two females — were at the residence when the fire started. They were taken to the First Nation's nursing station to be treated for smoke inhalation.

RCMP say while starting the fire the two girls and one of the boys assaulted a 16-year-old male at the home, and prevented him from leaving. A boy, 13, who was in the residence was able to escape.

Just before midnight on Nov. 16, Oxford House RCMP received a call about a fire at a residence in the northern First Nation. The residence, which was engulfed in flames when officers arrived, was completely destroyed. (RCMP)

The two girls, both 14, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder and unlawful confinement. One of the girls also faces a charge of arson endangering life.

All three remain in custody. The RCMP's major crime services north unit is investigating.

Oxford House First Nation is approximately 575 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: