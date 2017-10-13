The federal government is threatening legal action if the company that owns the only rail line to the northern Manitoba town of Churchill does not resume rail service in 30 days.

The government has been working toward the restoration of the rail line but Denver-based Omnitrax has not met its obligation, said Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr in a statement released Friday.

"Transport Canada sent Omnitrax Inc. a notice of default of its agreement, demanding that it complete all railway repairs and resume rail service within 30 days. Failing this, Transport Canada will instruct Justice Canada to file a lawsuit for breach of contract," the statement said.

Omnitrax, which also owns the now-closed Port of Churchill, bought the rail line and the Hudson Bay Railway Company from the province in 1997.

In 2008, the federal and provincial governments each gave $20 million to the company, which was also expected to put in $20 million, to upgrade the railway. Omnitrax signed a contract, obtained by CBC News through freedom of information laws, agreeing to assume full responsibility for the operation, maintenance and repair of the rail line until October 2018.

If the company discontinues or abandons the rail line or port, Ottawa is entitled to have the funding returned, according to the contract.

The Port of Churchill was closed in August 2016 with little warning. After a winter of blizzards and a spring of severe flooding, sections of the rail line to Churchill — a community of 900 located about 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the western shore of Hudson Bay — washed out, leaving it without a ground transport connection.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Omnitrax has a legal obligation to fix the line, but at the time, stopped short of threatening legal action.

Omnitrax has said it won't pay to repair the tracks. A report prepared for the company by engineering consultants AECOM concluded that essential repairs would cost approximately $43.5 million. That report, prepared in August, included a 60-day plan to restore rail service by early November.

Omnitrax previously told CBC News that recent events, including last spring's flooding, amount to a force majeure — a legal term referring to unforeseeable circumstances that excuse a party from fulfilling a contract — and the company can't fulfil its contract with the federal government.

The Government of Canada will continue to meet with key stakeholders and buyers interested in acquiring the rail line, Carr said in the statement, saying he was encouraged by breakthroughs toward an agreement between the consortiums Missinippi Rail and One North to create a unified group to buy the rail line.

In the coming weeks, the country's chief negotiator will continue to facilitate discussions between all parties, including the new partnership, Carr said.

"While the Government of Canada remains committed and focused on restoring rail service and the transfer of ownership, we are also preparing for the challenges that may lie ahead," Carr said in the statement.

Since the rail line was closed, food prices have soared and businesses have been forced to lay off staff as goods and materials usually shipped by freight are flown into the community at a much higher cost.