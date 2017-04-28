The Winnipeg Parking Authority plans to eliminate some Osborne Village loading zones and scale back the hours on others in order to free up dozens of parking spaces in the relatively densely populated neighbourhood.

A review of Osborne Village loading zones concluded 15 could be eliminated, 10 could be freed up during the evening and six could be reduced in size and have their hours reduced.

As a result, Osborne Village could gain 35 more parking spots on weekdays, an additional 31 at night and five more on weekends, Winnipeg Parking Authority operations manager Donna Olson writes in a report to council's public works committee.

The parking authority does not need council's approval to eliminate or reduce the loading zones. It plans to notify area residents and business owners first.

More changes to parking in the area may take place once the city decides how to build a cycling lane on Stradbrook Avenue, Olson noted.