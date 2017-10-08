One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment block.

Firefighters were called to 7 Evergreen Place shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. They evacuated the building while they extinguished the fire, which was contained in a suite on the 14th floor.

The nature and extent of the injuries suffered by the person taken to hospital were not disclosed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building is currently undergoing repairs from a previous fire and water main rupture on several floors that occurred last month. Several residents received letters from the property owner asking them to leave while repairs are made, but were later told they did not have to leave until the city ordered them out.