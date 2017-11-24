A crash involving a pedestrian sent one person to hospital and blocked traffic just south of the Osborne Street Bridge Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Osborne Street and Roslyn Road.

Paramedics could be seen loading the injured person onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Winnipeg police have closed southbound Osborne Street to traffic while they investigate. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternative route when leaving the downtown.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of the person's injuries.