One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Osborne Street Friday morning.

Winnipeg police closed the street in both directions after a Winnipeg Transit bus and a small black car collided between Carlaw Avenue and Brandon Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital. The driver of the bus was not injured, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The front end of the car was completely smashed in and debris littered the street.

The crash snarled morning traffic, causing long lineups on northbound Osborne.

Investigators remained at the scene for several hours after the crash. Osborne reopened shortly before noon.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

