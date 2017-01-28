For the third year running, ball hockey took over a portion of Osborne Village this weekend for the area's annual Winter Classic tournament.

Twenty-seven teams of four players each faced off on Saturday in the Winnipeg neighbourhood. Teams played on a set of three rinks set up on a section of Stradbrook Avenue west of Osborne Street that was closed to traffic for the day.

It's the third year in a row the tournament has gone on, and organizer Stephanie Meilleur says it was the biggest yet.

"Turnout's been fantastic. This has by far been the best year we've had with 27 teams," said Meilleur, who is the executive director of Osborne Village Biz. The organization is also in charge of the neighbourhood's Canada Day festivities.

Teams paid $120 to participate and Meilleur said the Biz will use the money to support businesses in the community.

She said the idea for the tournament came to organizers during a Canada Day celebration.

"Three years ago we decided, you know what, we do Canada Day so well, we should have a winter festival," Meilleur said. "What's better than hockey in the street?"