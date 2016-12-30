Five Winnipeggers, whose work ranges from advocating for the underprivileged to studying some of the coldest places on Earth, were appointed to the Order of Canada Friday.

Canada's Governor General David Johnston announced 100 new appointments from Ottawa, which included three companions, 22 officers and 75 members. A ceremony will be held at a later date.

Strini Reddy

Strini Reddy, a well-known Winnipegger who helps newcomers and children, said it "was a bit of a surprise" to be appointed to the Order of Canada.

The Governor General recognized him for his work in social justice, improving literacy and poverty reduction.

Ever humble, Reddy said he is part of a larger network trying to improve outcomes for refugees and immigrants and children living in poverty.

"There's so many people out there doing wonderful work. I don't think mine is any more important," Reddy said.

Reddy, originally from South Africa, immigrated to Canada in the 1970s. After retiring 18 years ago, he began volunteering his time to help children with their reading skills and learning through the Community School Investigators program at the Winnipeg School Division.

"My focus has been on volunteering in areas which I'm passionate about, mainly to do with children programs and initiatives."

In 2000, Reddy received the Order of Manitoba.

David Barber

Winnipeg's David G. Barber was appointed to officer of the Order of Canada in recognition for his work in environmental science and researching Arctic sea ice.

Barber is a Canada Research Chair in Arctic system science at the University of Manitoba where he is also an associate dean in the faculty of environment, earth and resources.

University of Manitoba researcher David Barber holds the Canada Research Chair in arctic system science. (University of Manitoba)

In addition to his extensive work in the north, every year Barber leads a team that studies sea ice conditions for six weeks in the Arctic Ocean aboard the Canadian icebreaker, the CCGS Amundsen.

Leonard A. Bateman

Leonard A. Bateman, who was born in 1919, was named a member of the Order of Canada for "advancing the development and distribution of hydroelectric power, notably as the former head of Manitoba Hydro."

Bateman first began working for Manitoba Hydro in 1956 as an engineer. Over the years he rose up through the ranks and in 1972 became the CEO and chair of Manitoba Hydro, a position he held for six years.

During his time with Manitoba Hydro, Bateman was involved with the planning and development of the Grand Rapids Generating Station, the Kelsey Generating Station, the first 120,000 volt loop around Winnipeg and the Churchill River Diversion project, according to the University of Manitoba biography.

Bateman was also responsible for Hydro's first interconnection negotiations with American utilities beginning in the late-1960s.

He was also appointed to the Order of Manitoba in 2003.

Dr. John Foerster

Dr. John Foerster was named a member of the Order of Canada for his contributions to health care administration and the creation of St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre.

As a researcher, Dr. Foerster contributed to studies of blood diseases as well as the treatment of cancer, according to St. Boniface Hospital.

He was named head of medicine at the hospital in 1975 at 40 years old.

In May, Foerster was inducted into the St. Boniface Hospital Research Hall of Fame.

David Steinberg

Winnipeg-raised David Steinberg was appointed to be member of the Order of Canada for his five decades as a comedian, mentor and director in the entertainment industry.

The life of comedian and director David Steinberg is profiled in the new documentary Quality Balls. (Jason Redmond/Associated Press)

Steinberg, who now lives in Bel Air, Calif., has directed episodes of shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld, Mad About You and Weeds.

A respected standup comedian, Steinberg was a subject of a documentary called Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story, that profiled his career. The film was released in 2013.