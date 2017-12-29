Five Manitobans are on the list to receive one of Canada's top honours.

"I hope it means that people realize that relationships and caring for each other and just being who you are really makes a difference for people," said inductee Josie Hill, a former executive director of Winnipeg's Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

On Friday, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette announced the latest list of 125 remarkable Canadians to be inducted into the Order of Canada for outstanding achievements, dedication to community and service to the nation.

Here's a list of the Manitobans who received the award.

Roland Francois Mahé

For 44 years, Roland Mahé served as the artistic director of the prominent Winnipeg Francophone theatre company Cercle Molière.

"[Francophone theatre is] a rapprochement between the two cultures. We have two official languages in Canada." Mahé told CBC News on Friday. "The coming together of two cultures, I think, is really important."

Roland Mahé served as artistic director of the Cercle Moliere for 44 years. (André Mahé)

Mahé said he hesitated at first when he got the call three weeks ago, asking him if he'd be willing to accept the award.

"Because I just did my work, as I felt," he said, laughing. "And I thought I did a pretty good job, but to get the Order of Canada is something else."

He did accept the award and said he's glad he did so on behalf of the artists, designers, actors and community members he worked with in four decades with the theatre.

"They'll be proud of the theatre, you know, of the Cercle Molière. They're part of it," he said.

"We've been working together for all these years, the community, myself and the public at large. They'll be proud of what we are and what we're doing and French theatre in St. Boniface [and] Winnipeg."

Josie Hill

If she had to pick one lesson she's learned in the 33 years she spent at Winnipeg's Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, Josie Hill says it would be that everybody is trying their best and wants the best for their children.

Josie Hill has been with the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre since it was born in 1984. (University of Winnipeg)

The centre serves Indigenous children, youth and families in the community.

"I'm just really honoured and thrilled," Hill said of the award on Friday.

"All I can think is I really accept it on behalf of my children and my grandchildren, my great grandchild," she said. "And all the awesome families that are taking care of their children and the foster parents that are taking care of their children and everybody that loves kids and families."

The Winnipegger describes her role at the centre as a worker and a helper, but she's also served as an executive director and helped get the centre up and running when it was created in 1984.

According to the Order of Canada, Hill was selected this year "for her innovative efforts to develop community-based organizations serving Indigenous communities in Winnipeg."

Harry Bone

Winnipegger and Indigenous rights activist Harry Bone was also appointed to the Order.

According to the Order, Bone is being recognized "for his contributions to advancing Indigenous education and preserving traditional laws and for creating bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and communities."

The elder was awarded an honorary law degree from the University of Manitoba in 2013 for "his tireless and trendsetting work that advances Aboriginal education in Canada," according to the university's site.

Réal Bérard

Political cartoonist and artist Réal Bérard​ — also known by his pen name Cayouche — was appointed to the order for "his contributions as a visual artist and cartoonist and for his support of various fundraisers benefiting the Franco-Manitoban community."

According to the St. Boniface historical society, Bérard was born in 1935 and worked for Manitoba's parks department before becoming a cartoonist for La Liberté.

Chief David Crate

The chief of Fisher River Cree Nation was recognized for "creating ecologically responsible economic development opportunities for his community and for improving access to education and technology in Manitoba's Indigenous communities."

Chief David Crate is the co-chair of the Manitoba First Nation Technology Council. (Michael Fazio/ CBC News)

Crate said he got the call to notify him about the award half an hour before Fisher River was set to celebrate earning a certificate from the First Nations Financial Management Board, which helps First Nations build good governance and financial practices.

"It's an emotional day for me," Crate wrote in an email to CBC News.

In his time as chief, Crate has served as co-chair of the Manitoba First Nation Technology Council, working to bring better Internet services to Manitoba First Nations and has advocated for better language preservation. He was also appointed to the board of Manitoba Hydro in 2012.

Crate said he accepted the nomination for the Order with his community members in mind.

"I had the opportunity to work with a lot of good leadership over the years and have been given a lot of guidance from many elders," he wrote. "I couldn't do it alone, so many hands have touched the work I do for the people."