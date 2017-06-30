The Order of Canada, the highest level of distinction in the Canadian honours system, has six new members from Winnipeg.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston, on the eve of Canada Day, has announced 99 new appointments to the order, either as members, officers or companions.

The Winnipeg recipients, with the citations from the award, include:

Paul Albrechtsen

For his leadership as an entrepreneur in the transportation industry and for his dedication to the well-being of his community, notably in support of health care.

Judith G. Bartlett

For her contributions to public health in Manitoba, notably in establishing models of care tailored to Indigenous constituents.

Tracy Dahl

​For her accomplishments as an internationally renowned opera singer and for her commitment to mentoring the next generation of Canadian singers.

​Lise Gaboury-Diallo

For her contributions to education, literature and the promotion of the Franco-Manitoban community.

William Earl Stafford

For his achievements as a musician, notably as the long-serving conductor and pianist for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and for his commitment to new music and to Canadian composers.

Meeka Walsh

For her contributions to the promotion of the visual arts and Canadian artists through the award-winning magazine she edits, Border Crossings.

The Order of Canada was established on July 1, 1967 — the 100th anniversary of Confederation.

Any Canadian may be appointed in recognition of outstanding achievements or exemplary contributions in any sector of Canadian society.

Six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier, two-time Olympic bronze medallist and captain of Canada's national women's soccer team Christine Sinclair, actor Mike Myers, actress Catherine O'Hara, and TV game show host Alex Trebek are among 19 new officers of the Order of Canada.

Prince Charles was made an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the order, for his global philanthropic work and support for Canada's Armed Forces members.