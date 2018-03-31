"Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." – Jack Benny

For the record, I am 49 years old. I will turn 50 this September, hopefully with a few beverages (ahem) and some friendly faces around. Speaking of the big 5-0, it's been an interesting year so far on my social media feed, with notifications for my schoolmates' birthdays popping up like dandelions in May.

Whether or not we want to face it, all of us are aging. But that doesn't necessarily mean we have to grow old. Not by a long shot.

The nice part about aging nowadays is that it's seen in a more positive light than it ever was before.

Case in point: my mom. She is 82, and one of the youngest people I know. Her attitude is perpetually positive, despite the fact that she was born in the middle of the Great Depression and has faced a multitude of family and health-related issues, including being widowed at 57 and diagnosed with breast cancer in her 60s.

She still considers herself young, even if her driver's licence says otherwise. She's confessed more than once that she's always surprised to see "that old babe" in the bathroom mirror, just because she feels "about 25" in her mind. She regularly gets taken for 10 years younger than she is, and attributes that to her upbeat outlook on life.

The world's oldest marathon runner, then 101-year-old Fauja Singh, crosses the finish line during the inaugural Surrey World Music Marathon in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 30, 2012. 'Today's grandparents run marathons, wear stylish clothing, and participate in life more fully than they seemed to in the past,' says Jo Davies. (Andy Clark/Reuters)

Even if I didn't have my mom as an example, I'd know that age is all in your head.

I've met some 20-somethings that are far more elderly in spirit than their birth certificate would justify. Likely you have, too. People who are stuck in their ways, struggle with change, who focus more on the negative aspects of life than the positive.

Being that way tends to age you faster than day-old doughnuts, and the results are about as appealing.

I know. You're probably thinking: "Isn't that quaint? Just be positive and everyone will suddenly not care about gray hair and wrinkles."

It's pretty obvious by a glance at any newsstand that magazine covers continue to be dominated by images of extremely smooth, firm, doe-eyed youngsters. Our culture still predominantly values youth and beauty over age and character.

Actors, models redefine aging

But wouldn't you know it? Thanks to those pesky baby boomers, the ones who have hogged all the best jobs, the best homes and the best interest rates, there's finally a light at the end of that particular tunnel, and I'm pretty sure it's not an oncoming train.

Model/actress Isabella Rossellini, now 65, has always been widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. She reprised her role as the spokesperson for the makeup company Lancôme at the age of 64. (Carlo Allegri/Associated Press)

For example, take Isabella Rossellini. If you've never heard of her, you've likely never bought high-end cosmetics or watched artsy films like Blue Velvet or The Saddest Music in the World.

A model/actress who used to be the "face" of Lancôme, Rossellini was always widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

She started working for the company at age 30, only to be let go in her early 40s, told by management that she no longer represented "the dream of youth" that all women supposedly wanted.

As such, Rossellini says she was surprised to receive a call from the company asking if she wanted to reprise her role as their spokesperson at the age of 64. In a video making the rounds on social media, she says Lancôme now recognizes that women in general want to see a more "inclusive" concept of beauty.

Considering her stage of life, I'm thinking that's code for "older." That's fine with me. Rossellini is in good company, as women such as Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lopez and Angela Bassett continue to redefine what it means to age gracefully in our society.

More positive concept of aging

We're living longer, which is partly due to advances in medicine, better diet and fitness regimes, but also because we have a more positive concept of aging.

When I was little, grandparents looked like grandparents. Women had permed grey hair and wore matching polyester slacks and blouse ensembles. Men were usually built like barrels with suspenders holding up baggy pants and buttoned-down shirts and bifocals. Now I'm hard pressed to tell who's who.

Today's grandparents run marathons, wear stylish clothing, and participate in life more fully than they seemed to in the past. There doesn't seem to be as clear a delineation between younger and older generations.

Frankly, I'm thrilled. Life is far too short to have to live it according to some preconceived notion of what is appropriate for your chronological age.

As for me, I've never worried much about aging, simply because I look younger than I am. People treat me as if I'm younger, and (surprise, surprise) I feel that way. Until recently, I didn't have a gray hair to my name.

However, that's no longer the case. I'm sprouting silver hairs faster than Trump dumps staffers, and I have to say, it's been a little unsettling. I have to remind myself of that most important of concepts related to aging: sadly, it's a privilege not afforded to all.

So bring on 50. I'm ready.

